An unidentified gang broke open a house at Gandhi Nagar in Batlagundu town and stole 65 sovereigns of gold jewels and Rs.8 lakh near here on Saturday.

When the house owner I. Ravichandran (53), a government school teacher, returned from Chennai after treatment, he saw the front door of the house broken open. The bureau was also broken and jewels and cash were missing. Acting on a complaint, the police have registered a case and are investigating. .