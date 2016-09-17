During the farmers’ grievance day meeting here on Friday, Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao urged all farmers to make use of the new crop insurance scheme, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bheema Yojana (PMFBY), which will be implemented in the district for all the crops from the upcoming ‘ samba ’ season.

Mr. Rao said that the new scheme would be comparatively more accurate in assessing the loss as sampling would be done at village-level instead of the firka- level, which will generally cover more than 10 villages, as used in the previous insurance scheme.

He said that all the farmers who avail crop loans would automatically be insured under the scheme while those who were not availing loans could approach the local Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Societies to insure their crop.

As per the scheme, a premium, generally in the range of 1.5 to 2 per cent of the sum assured has to be paid by the farmer while the remaining premium amount would be contributed by the Central and State governments.

The ‘scale of finance’ for every crop, which will be the sum insured, will be decided at district-level.

For instance, the sum insured for an acre of paddy in Madurai has been set at Rs.23,000 while the same for banana is Rs.47,000. S. Kanagaraj, Joint Director of Agriculture (Madurai), said that the scheme was advantageous in several aspects compared to the previous scheme as it not only covered loss in the yield but also prevented sowing.

“The claim amount will also be processed and disbursed by the insurance companies in a timebound manner unlike the previous scheme, in which farmers often complained about inordinate delays.”

An awareness session was conducted to the farmers on PMFBY on the occasion.