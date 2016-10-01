Tamil Nadu Civic Polls 2016

The Madurai Central DMK MLA writes a letter to all the residents seeking support for party candidates.

Campaigning for the DMK councillor candidates and their allies, the Madurai Central MLA P.T.R. Palanivel Thiagarajan has written a letter to all the residents seeking to improve the living conditions and also bring back a “working” Corporation.

Madurai, being the 31st biggest city in the country and second largest in Tamil Nadu, was enhanced and given the status of a Corporation in May 1971 when M. Karunanidhi was the Chief Minister.

Since then, whenever the DMK was in power, Madurai had witnessed a robust growth in terms of development, Mr. Thiagarajan said in his letter written in Tamil.

Recalling the efforts put in by his late father P.T.R. Palanivelrajan as an MLA and as Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, the very many projects to the city, including the establishment of an integrated bus stand at Maatuthavani, the ring road, the bridges connecting north and south of Madurai at two locations and others.

However, after 2001, when the AIADMK came to power, the growth slowed down. Over the last decade, things slipped from bad to worse.

“The petitions received by me as an MLA from the public were a proof to the status. When this was the true picture, the AIADMK ministers replied to queries raised in the Assembly (by Opposition members, including me) that Tamil Nadu was like Singapore and the USA.”

If the statements of the ruling party functionaries were to be believed, Mr. Thiagarajan said that the people could vote for the AIADMK. There was no harm. But, if they were not true, the people should elect the DMK and its allies in such a way that it emerged victorious in all the 100 wards.

Concluding, he said, “You trust the DMK.. give us a chance this time..., and as an MLA of Madurai Central, we will improve the standards of living of the people and show results.”