Girl children from Sakthi - Vidiyal participating in the International Day for the Girl Child celebrations in Madurai on Sunday.— Photo: G. Moorthy

Children belonging to Sakthi - Vidiyal organisation on Sunday began their two-day celebrations here to observe International Day of the Girl Child, which falls on October 11.

A variety of programmes to highlight the issues faced by the girl children under the theme ‘We are the ones to reach for the sky’ were organised as part of the celebrations.

K. Sharmila, Planning Director of Sakthi - Vidiyal, said that the organisation was organising the celebrations every year to create awareness of the issues faced by girl children. “Children, particularly girls, are denied their rights at various levels today.

Girl children are still being discriminated and face various issues like sexual abuse, exploitation and child marriage.

Hence, it becomes necessary to highlight these issues frequently,” she said.

She said that all the children and other participants would take a pledge to ensure protection of rights of girl children as part of the second day of the celebration on Monday.