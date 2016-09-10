A 6 class girl student complained of sexual harassment by the Headmaster of a Government high school near Tirumangalam. The Headmaster was said to have gone on leave on Friday after he had realised that something was brewing in this connection.

The police said that the girl, class pupil leader, used to visit the staff room often for some or other class-related works.

The Headmaster was said to have harassed the girl in the last few days.

When the parents enquired her after she refused to go to school, she revealed the incidents, the police said.

A few people who turned up at the school staged a protest seeking action against the Headmaster. The girl was enquired by All Women Police in Tirumangalam.