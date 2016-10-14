The Triumphant Institute of Management Education (TIME), in association with The Hindu , will conduct free mock National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) / Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) on Sunday (October 16).

An official statement said the free mock NEET / JEE would help the students in joining government and private medical colleges across the country and the Indian Institutes of Technology, National Institutes of Technology and Indian Institutes of Information Technology. Over a lakh students are expected to take-up this mock test across the country on Sunday.

Interested students may collect the registration form and get the hall ticket number from TIME’s office at Vannarpet, Tirunelveli to check the candidates’ all India ranking from www.time4education.com. For more information, the students may contact 0462 – 2500169 / 92825 21112.