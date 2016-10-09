The Anna Centenary Civil Service Coaching Academy of the School of Youth Empowerment of Madurai Kamaraj University will offer free coaching for Civil Services aspirants appearing for CSAT 2017 in June. Candidates for the classes will be chosen through an entrance test, followed by an interview. Applications for admission can be downloaded fromwww.mkuniversity.orgor obtained from the Department of Youth Welfare Studies.

Applications, with photocopies of certificates, should reach the Course Director, Anna Centenary Civil Service Coaching Academy, School of Youth Empowerment, Madurai Kamaraj University, Madurai 625 021, on or before October 31. More details can be obtained fromwww.mkuniversity.orgor 0452 2458231.