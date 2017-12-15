Four parks to get a makeover

more-in

The green cover in the city is all set to receive a boost, with the allotment of ₹2.4 crore for developing parks and empty spaces.

Corporation Commissioner S. Aneesh Sekhar said here on Thursday that four parks in Ellis Nagar, HMS Colony, Singarayar Colony and Ramanasari Colony would be developed with the fund under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT). Through the ‘Green spaces and parks’ project, pathways, play equipment, lighting facilities and toilets would be provided. Landscaping would also be taken up, he said.

There are 202 parks and spaces allocated for parks under the purview of the city corporation. Of these, 52 have been developed, according to Corporation sources. Last year, ₹2.7 crore was allotted for renovating Surya Nagar Park, Anna Nagar Park, Eco Park, Joseph Park and TVS Nagar Park.

A sum of ₹62.99 lakh had been allocated for the park in Ellis Nagar, ₹47.43 lakh for the one in HMS Colony (both in Zone 1), ₹63.81 lakh for the Singarayar Colony park (Zone 2) and ₹65.90 lakh for the one in Ramanasari Colony (Zone 4).

S. Baskar of Nehru Nagar, while welcoming the move, said parks were places of social communion. “In parks, people can take evening stroll, children can play and residents can meet each other. Besides, parks improve the green cover as well,” he said. However, some residents of Shenbaga Thottam said parks were often used by anti-social elements.

A. Mary, a resident, said that a derelict park near their housing board colony was used by drunks who used to have a brawl at night. Park maintenance and security should be ensured at the parks, she said.