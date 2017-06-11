Foundation stone forconstituent colleges laid

Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare V.M. Rajalakshmi laying foundation stone for new colleges at a function held in Tirunelveli on Saturday. | Photo Credit: A. Shaikmohideen

Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare V.M. Rajalakshmi laid the foundation stone for constructing buildings for constituent colleges of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University here on Saturday .

The colleges will be built at a cost of ₹1 crore each at Sankarankoil, Thisayanvilai and Panagudi.

Currently, these colleges are functioning in rented buildings. Collector Sandeep Nanduri said the construction work would be completed within eight months.

Around 1,500 students were studying in the three constituent colleges.

Vice-Chancellor K. Baskar, in his address, urged the Collector to allot a proper site at Puliangudi for construction of a constituent college.

As many as 73 colleges functioning in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts had been affiliated to MSU, the Vice-Chancellor said.

Only well-educated faculty members with the qualifications of SLET or NET or Ph.D. would be involved in teaching students from 2018-19 academic year, he said.