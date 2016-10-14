Kanniyakumari District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum has ordered the Branch Manager of a finance firm at Ethamozhi to return 26.7 grams of gold pledged by C. Josephine Mary of Ranithottam and pay Rs. 4,000 as compensation for causing mental agony and Rs. 1000 towards costs within one month.

Kanniyakumari Zilla Consumer Protection Centre president M. Thomas said here on Thursday that the woman had pledged her jewels on June 22, 2012 and paid Rs. 20,448 as interest till June 29, 2013 and obtained receipt for the same. Even after she paid the interest for over one year, the firm sent a notice to the woman, asking to redeem the jewels by paying interest before October 11, 2013, and if not, they would be auctioned on November 14 at its Chidambara Nagar Branch in Nagercoil.

The woman had sent a legal notice to the finance firm to stop auctioning the jewel. On receiving the notice, the firm people started threatening the woman following which she lodged a complaint with the Superintendent of Police on November 11, 2013. Based on this, the Anjugramam police conducted an inquiry and asked the woman to pay the balance along with interest within two days along with the interest already paid.

As she couldn’t arrange money within a short period, she lodged a complaint with the Kanniyakumari Zilla Consumer Protection Centre. As the finance firm did not respond to the notice sent by the Centre, it filed a case with the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum on behalf of the woman.

President R. Narayanasamy and Member S. Sivalingam of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum heard the case and ordered the finance firm to hand over the jewel.