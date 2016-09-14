: Political parties and organisations in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka should act with responsibility and not allow fringe elements to unleash terror, said the Union Minister of State for Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Pon. Radhakrishnan on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference here, he praised Chief Minister Jayalalithaa for taking appropriate steps and DMK president M. Karunanidhi for his statements on the Cauvery issue. All other leaders should behave with maturity like them, as, otherwise, innocent people would fall prey to violence.

He strongly condemned the arson and attacks on Tamils in Karnataka and the damage caused to vehicles of pilgrims in Rameswaram.