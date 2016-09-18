The Madras High Court Bench here has disposed of a writ petition filed in 2010 by a betel leaf and areca nut shopkeeper who had occupied a government land at Dharapuram village in Sorrankudi Panchayat in Kanyakumari district for more than 14 years and accused the local body of attempting to vacate him without any authority just because he happened to be a member of Communist Party of India.

Disposing of the case, a Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and V.M. Velumani left it open to Kanyakumari Collector and Agastheeswaram Taluk Tahsildar to resort to due process of law for the purpose of evicting the petitioner, S. Ramar, from the land in question. They also recorded the submission of a Government Advocate that the eviction proceedings had nothing to do with petitioner’s political leaning.

The judges pointed out that the petitioner claimed to be occupying the land for long and accused the local body president, opposed to his political ideology, of creating trouble. Hence, he filed a civil suit before an Additional District Munsif court in Nagercoil in 2002 and obtained a decree holding that it was for the government to initiate action for eviction and that the Panchayat president was not empowered to do so.

However, the Panchayat took the matter on appeal in 2007 and the Principal Subordinate Court in Nagercoil reversed the Munsif’s order in 2008. Though the petitioner filed a second appeal before the High Court in 2008, it got dismissed in 2010 thereby confirming the judgement of the Principal Subordinate Court. The High Court’s decree was not challenged before any forum and hence it had reached finality.

Yet, the petitioner’s counsel contended that “though the lower appellate Court as well as the High Court had decided the case against the petitioner, the fact remains that the land in question in which the betel-nut shop run by the petitioner was established belongs to the Government and therefore, the local body cannot resort to any eviction proceedings.” He also argued that an encroacher could not be disturbed without following due process of law.

However, the Government Advocate assured the court that the petitioner would be vacated only by following the relevant statutes. After recording his submission, the judges pointed out that Section 131(2) of the Tamil Nadu Panchayats Act, 1994 states that it shall be the duty of every Village Administrative Officer to report on encroachments on properties vested in the Panchayats and Panchayat Union councils to the commissioner concerned or to the officer of Revenue Department.

The provision further states that it shall be the duty of the executive authority or the Commissioner concerned either suo motu or on obtaining a report from the VAO to institute proceedings under the Act and secure the removal of the encroachments within such time as may be specified by the Government by a general or special order. If it was not done within the specified period, then the revenue officials should institute proceedings under the Tamil Nadu Land Encroachment Act, 1905.