Over 200 idols to be taken out in a procession today

The first phase of Vinayaka idol procession in which 48 idols were taken out from different places ended peacefully.

The idols organised by Hindu Makkal Katchi, Ahila Bharatha Hindu Maha Sabha, Bharat Sena, and Siva Sena were brought out from different places to East Masi Street. The idols, big and small, that were mounted on platforms on tricycles and cargo autorickshaws, were thoroughly checked by a bomb detection and disposal squad.

Each idol was given a number and was escorted by the police.

A large posse of police officials and policemen were deployed all through the procession route. A riot-control vehicle and fire tender were parked outside the mosque on West Masi Street.

The procession that started at around 5.15 p.m. wound through the Masi Streets, Old Chockanathar Temple Road, Tirumalairayar Padithurai Street before reached the Vaigai river.

The police had not allowed movement and parking of vehicles on the procession route. Traffic was diverted on the Veli Streets during the procession.

The idols were immersed in a big pool of water in the Vaigai riverbed along the northern bank near Sellur. Additional lighting arrangement was made at the river.

Over 200 idols would be taken out in a procession on Wednesday.

In the district limits, processions were taken out in Melur, Tirumangalam, Samayanallur and Elumalai, the police said.