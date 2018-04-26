‘File report on action taken to widen road’

more-in

Following the failure to widen the road from Moondrumavadi to Iyer Bungalow, a contempt petition was filed before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday.

A division bench of Justices C.T.Selvam and A.M.Basheer Ahamed have called for a status report on the action taken to widen the road. The case has been adjourned to June 12.

Advocate M.Subash Babu told the court said that no action was initiated to widen the road.

He said the earlier order of the court directing widening of the road was not complied with.

Advocate R.Murali, counsel representing the corporation, said that there was a channel between the roads and the Public Works Department was impleaded in the case. Funds have been sought to carry out the work, he said.

Separate writ petitions were filed before the court seeking removal of encroachments along the Moondrumavadi-Iyer Bungalow road as well as for widening the road.

The court had directed the corporation to take immediate steps for removal of encroachments along the road and widen the road as college and office goers use the road frequently. Though encroachments were removed, no step to widen the road was initiated.