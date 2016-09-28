A father, N. Arumugam (61), and his son, A. Rajan (29) were found dead inside a locked house in Mullipallam under Kadupatti police station limits on Tuesday morning.

The police said that Arumugam, a retired teacher, and Rajan, a postgraduate in engineering, had gone to Arumugam’s sister Panchavarnam’s house on Monday. They stayed in the single room house while her sister was staying in another house a few metres away.

In the morning, they were found lying dead inside the room. The police said that Arumugam, was dejected over his son, who got married 10 months ago started living separately from his wife for the last few months owing to differences of opinion. Hence, the duo had decided to commit suicide. While Arumugam had consumed pesticide, Rajan had slit his throat.

The Kadupatti police are investigating. People with suicidal tendency can get counselling by calling the State Government Helpline 104.