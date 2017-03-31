Farmers stage demonstration

more-in

Members of Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association staged a demonstration at Nagal Nagar here on Friday in support of farmers fasting in New Delhi.

They pressed for various demands including disbursal of drought relief, compensation for crop loss and loan waiver. They also condemned the state and central governments for not responding to the pleas of farmers.

Members of various district-level farmers’ associations also staged a demonstration near the Clock Tower this morning in support of TN farmers in New Delhi.