Labourers removing flowers from tulsi plants at a farm at K. Kurumbapatti village in Nilakottai taluk near Dindigul.Photo: G. Karthikeyan

Reason for switchover from traditional crops is water scarcity in Nilakottai region

The couple, Samiyadi and Pandiammal, are among scores of farmers of Nilakottai taluk in Dindigul district to have switched over to cultivation of tulasi (Ocimum tenuiflorum, holy basil).

The reasons for switchover from traditional crops are water scarcity in the region which depends on well irrigation and shortage of farm hands. After about 18 years, they have no regrets as their income has multiplied and tulasi farming has given hopes for value addition. The shift has also assured economic sovereignty for many Dalit families.

The region traditionally grew millets but farmers later switched to floriculture. Even today, marigold, jasmine, ‘kozhi kondai’ and ‘marikkozhunthu’ are grown but tulasi has come to stay as the major crop. Tulasi found its way into Nilakottai block when M. Karmegam was offered a bag of seeds at the Salem flower market by a trader in 1994. He tested the seeds in a portion of his land and started reaping tulasi leaves in 1997. Today, farmers in six panchayats of Nilakottai taluk are into tulasi cultivation and make money by selling its leaves, seeds, flowers, seedlings and dried plants.

Harvest of tulasi leaves is made roughly twice a month and transported to markets in Nilakottai, Madurai, Thovalai, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, Aruppukottai, Salem, Coimbatore and Bengaluru.

From Coimbatore, tulasi is exported to south-east Asian countries. Samiyadi, like his fellow farmers, gets an average yield of 200 kg per harvest.

The price of tulasi leaves oscillates between Rs. 15 and Rs. 70 per kg, with the maximum price realised during Purattasi (September-October).

"The first harvest is made after 30 days of planting and subsequent harvests in about 25 days’ time. The first harvest yields an average of 1.5 tonnes per acre and a two-tonne yield is achieved in subsequent harvests," says R. Ranjith, a school dropout, who is now a progressive farmer.

The seeds of tulasi fetch Rs. 1000 per kg and dried plants, which are meant for medicinal use, are sold at Rs. 40 per kg.

The advantages tulasi farmers enjoy in this region are many. Most of them double up as traders and sell their produce at the flower market. Dried plants are sold to traders in Usilampatti and Andipatti for onward use by pharmaceutical companies. The advent of tulasi has had a positive impact on the local economy.

Cost-effective cultivation methods and involvement of a few workers for hand weeding and harvesting have ensured that a major share of farm income circulates within the village.

As daily plucking takes place, the need for storage facility is not there.

Madurai-based Tamil Nadu Council for Enterprise Development (TACED), which is involved in encouraging herbal cultivation in the region, has succeeded in bringing farmers from the flower market to herbal market. M. Jeyakumar, consultant, says that the TACED plans to start a tulasi tea processing unit in Nilakottai taluk.

More details about herbal farming can be had from Mr. Jeyakumar, Tamil Nadu Council for Enterprise Development, Saratha Complex, Simmakkal, Madurai 625001. e-mail:taced1992@gmail.com. Phone: 0452 2627989, 94875 59345, 78109 35552.