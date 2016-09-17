Farmers, who attended the grievance day meeting here on Friday, protested against the Karnataka government on the Cauvery issue by reading out a condemnation.

With a state-wide bandh observed by organisations on Friday, the farmers demanded that they be allowed to pass a resolution.

Jayasingh Gnanadurai, a farmer and a retired government official, raised the request with the Collector soon after the meeting began, and the other farmers joined him.

S. Azhagu Servai, a farmer, read out the statement expressing solidarity with the people of Tamil Nadu who faced attacks in Karnataka. The statement also criticised Karnataka government for failing to ensure safety and made a demand to release the legitimate share of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.