A group of farmers complained to the District Collector that wild pigs and deer destroyed standing crops in Rayapalayam, near Thirumangalam.

The Collector, who was inspecting horticulture crops developed through poly house technology, assured them to look into their grievance.

According to a farmer, N. Devaraj, wild pigs from the nearby reserve forest damaged his crops. He was growing amla, sapotta and curry leaves.

Another farmer requested the Collector to provide regular bus service from Thirumangalam to Rayapalayam.

When a villager pointed out the undue delay caused in giving Old Age Pension to an aged woman deserted by her family, Mr. Rao assured the villager to get the OAP card delivered by this month.