Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to be used in the local body elections in Madurai district reached the Collectorate on Tuesday.

Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao, who inspected the machines, said that a total of 1805 ballot units and 1695 control units were received.

“The EVMs will be used only for the election of ward members in Madurai Corporation, three municipalities and nine town panchayats in the district. The village panchayats will be using ballot boxes. Hence, the EVMs received today will be adequate for the district,” he said.

Madurai Corporation, three municipalities and nine town panchayats in the district together have 1,490 polling booths, of which 1,207 booths are in Corporation alone.

The 420 village panchayats in the district have a total of 1,995 polling booths, in which ballot boxes will be used.

District officials said that the EVMs will be kept on the Collectorate premises with adequate security.

Checking of machines in the presence of representatives of recognised political parties will happen soon to ensure that the machines were functions properly, the officials said.

Madurai Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Nanduri and Deputy Commissioner S. Shanthi were also present during the inspection by Collector.