RELIGION

Selva Vinayagar Temple: Discourse on ‘Aanmeega Jothidam’ by PA. Ponniah, Railway Colony, 7.30 p.m.

Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple: Avanimoola festival; Chandrasekarar utsavam, procession of deity, 7 p.m.

Navaneetha Krishnaswamy Temple: Sri Jayanthi festival; procession of deity, Masi Streets, 8 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Kuttiah Swamigal Mutt: Discourse on ‘Kambaramayanam’ by Tiruchi K. Kalyanaraman, 165 South Veli Street, 6.30 p.m.

Ramakrishna Mutt: Bhajan and aarathi, New Natham Road, 6.30 p.m.

Shirdi Sai Baba Temple: 10 varushabishekam; aarathi, 6 a.m., 11.30 a.m., 6.30 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Ganapathi homam, 7 a.m.; mahabishekam, 9.30 a.m.; Sai sahasranamam, 10.30 a.m.; tuni puja, 11 a.m.; annadhanam, 12 noon; devotional music, Tirupparankundram Road, Andalpuram, 7 p.m.

Shrine of Our Lady of Velankanni: Annual festival; Rev. Fr. S. Sebastian and Rev. Fr. G. Antonyraj lead holy mass, Anna Nagar, 6.30 p.m.

CULTURE

International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre: Yoga and meditation classes; 444 KK Nagar East Ninth Street, 6 a.m., 6.30 p.m., 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (for women).

Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya: Free rajayoga meditation classes; 36 Meenakshi Nagar, P and T Nagar; 40 Sambandamoorthy Street; 47 B CMR Road and 357 Anna Nagar, 6.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

Tiruvalluvar Mandram: Talk on ‘Pillaithamizh’ by T. Arunachalam, Sakthi Velammal Nagar, S. S. Colony, 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

American College: S. Thangasamy, Vice-Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Education University, inaugurates international conference on ‘New horizons, emerging challenges and recent paradigms in food mediated immunity and their role in human health and longevity;’ M. Davamani Christober, Principal, presides, 9.30 a.m.

Nadar Mahajana Sangam S. Vellaichamy Nadar College: 14 Kamarajar memorial State-level inter-collegiate volleyball tournament; P. Thangaraj inaugurates league matches, S. Ramamoorthy, Principal, presides, Nagamalai, 6.30 p.m.

Mangayarkarasi College of Arts and Science for Women: NSS camp, Thenkarai, 9 a.m.; R. Jeyabalan, former Vice-Principal, Vivekananda College, inaugurates ‘TRIGO-TRIX 2016,’ Paravai, 10 a.m.

K. L. N. College of Information Technology: Workshop on ‘Mathematical modelling and simulation of power electronic converters;’ S. Selvaperumal of Syed Ammal Engineering College addresses, J. S. Gnanasekaran, Principal, presides, EEE Department, 10 a.m.

Nadar Mahajana Sangam Sermathai Vasan College for Women: Faculty development programme on ‘Communication skills and stress management;’ T. P. K. P. U. Middle School, Periyar Nagar, 3 p.m.

Velammal College of Engineering and Technology: National-level workshop on ‘Web application design and development,’ Viraganoor, 10 a.m.; M. V. Muthuramalingam, chairman, Velammal Educational Trust, inaugurates blood donation camp, Velammal Medical College Hospital and Research Institute, 10.30 a.m.

Rotary Club of Madurai Next Gen: Lakshmana speaks on ‘Membership development,’ JC Residency, 7 p.m.

A. M. Jeyabalan Memorial Trust: Awareness programme on “Dental treatment for people with heart diseases’ and free dental consultation, Nala Dental Hospital, Chokkikulam, 11 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meeting, RC School, Sivaganga Road, Melur, 6.30 p.m.; Dheep Hospital, K. Pudur, 7 p.m.