‘Ensure accuracy while collecting data’

more-in

Highlighting the important role of statistical surveys in formulation of government policies, V. Irai Anbu, Commissioner and Principal Secretary, Department of Economics and Statistics (DES), asked officials to strive for utmost accuracy while collecting and consolidating data as part of the surveys.

Addressing the participants of a training programme organised by the DES regarding the 75th round of the National Sample Survey, he said that only when the data reflected the real picture, the government could frame right policies to address the issues.

He also stressed the need for everyone to strive for doing their best not just for their families, but also in the workplace and for the society at large.

Pointing out that the 75th round of the survey, which was being conducted from July 2017 to June 2018, focussed on general consumer expenditure and expenditure incurred for health and education, an official said the two-day programme was a mid-survey refresher training on the learnings and challenges faced during this survey.