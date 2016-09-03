After remaining clueless for a week, the District police have cracked a grave crime, in which 27 and a half sovereign of gold jewellery went missing from a locked house, by arresting an engineering graduate on Friday and recovering the entire property worth Rs. 4.13 lakh.

Acting under the supervision of Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan, a special team led by Inspector of Police Ravichandran, arrested K. Ragupathy (23), a couple of days after recovering 16 sovereigns of missing jewellery found dropped at the front yard of the house of J. Danamary (40), the complainant in the case.

Interrogation of the accused revealed that he had stolen the jewellery, kept in the bureau by using the keys.

After pledging 10 sovereigns of the jewellery in the Karaikudi branch of State Bank of India (SBI), where he maintained his account, while studying in the town for Rs. 1.50 lakh, he went on a 20-day sojourn to Delhi, police said.

Police said the jewels went missing from the house of Danamary at Andaoorani in SP Pattinam police limits after she went to Tiruchi to visit her ailing mother, leaving behind her three school-going daughters. Her husband was employed in a tyre factory in Kerala.

In the absence of their mother, the girls used to lock the house everyday evening before they moved to their neighbour Kaliammal’s house for night stay. Using the keys kept by the girls in a secret place, the accused opened the bureau and looted the jewels, including three chains and a necklace, police said.

He was working in a private firm in Coimbatore and had come home for taking treatment for jaundice. After committing the crime, he told his mother he was leaving for Chennai but went to Delhi and returned on August 26.

On learning that the police team had enquired his mother and looking for him, he made a secret visit to his house on the night of August 27 and dropped 16 sovereigns of jewels in front of Danamary’s house. When he returned home on August 30 as if he was coming from Chennai, police arrested him. He was arrested under sections 457 (trespass or breaking open house in night) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) and remanded in judicial custody.