Eight fish traders sustained injuries when a cargo autorickshaw overturned near Moondradaippu in the small hours of Wednesday.

Police said the traders from Panagudi and Nanguneri were returning home after purchasing marine products in Thoothukudi on Tuesday night. At Thaazhaikulam intersection near Moondradaippu around 3 a.m., driver A. Prakash (24) of Panagudi lost control of the vehicle which hit the protective rail and overturned. While Prakash escaped unhurt, Milton (54) of Azhagiyapandiapuram, Rajan (54) of Pushpavanam, Sudalaimani (60) of Perumpaththu and five others sustained injuries and were rushed to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.