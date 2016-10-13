City Police claimed to have solved eight criminal cases, including chain snatching and burglaries, with the arrest of two persons and recovery of 28 sovereigns of gold jewellery and a two-wheeler from them.

In a statement issued here, Commissioner of Police Shailesh Kumar Yadav said a special team arrested M. Ismail of K. Pudur and S. Saravanan of Old Vilangudi on suspicion during a routine patrol at Central Vegetable Market in Mattuthavani.

During questioning, the police found they were involved in four chain-snatching cases under Anna Nagar police station limits, one in Pudur, a burglary case in Mathichiyam and Koodal Pudur each, and a vehicle lifting case in Sellur.