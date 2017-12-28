Draft lists of delimited wards out

Collector Sandeep Nanduri releasing the draft list of delimited wards in Tirunelveli on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: A. Shaikmohideen

more-in

Collector Sandeep Nanduri released the draft list of delimited wards of urban and rural local bodies based on 2011 Census.

Tirunelveli Corporation has 55 wards, seven municipalities of Shencottai, Tenkasi, Puliyangudi, Kadayanallur, Sankarankovil, Ambasamudram and Vickramasingapuram, 195 wards and 36 town panchayats and 572 wards, he said.

While 19 panchayat unions have 266 wards, 425 village panchayats have 3,636 wards.

The district has 26 district panchayat wards.

“The draft list will be displayed at the offices of village panchayats, panchayat unions, district panchayat, tahsildars, Assistant Director of Panchayats and the Collector.

The public and members of political parties may raise their objections, if any. The objections may be submitted to the Block Development Officers, Assistant Director of Panchayats, panchayat secretaries and the Collector either in person or through registered post till January 2, 2018,” Mr. Nanduri said.

Assistant Director of District Rural Development Agency A. Palani, Assistant Director of Panchayats Mahin Abubucker, Assistant Commissioners of Tirunelveli Corporation L.K. Bhaskar, Kavitha and Geetha were present.

Thoothukudi

In Thoothukudi district, the draft list was released by Collector N. Venkatesh. In a press release issued on Wednesday, he said the corporation has 60 wards, and municipalities of Kayalpattinam and Kovilpatti have 54 wards and 19 town panchayats have 294 wards. While the district panchayat has 17 wards, the 12 panchayat unions have 174 wards, and 403 village panchayats have 2,943 wards.

The Collector said objections or suggestions, if any, could be submitted by the public or political party members either in registered post or in person to authorities concerned by 5.45 p.m. on January 2, 2018.

Objections and suggestions would be considered by authorities, he added.

Ramanathapuram

Collector S. Natarajan has released the draft list of delimited wards of urban and rural local bodies.

Releasing the list in the presence of representatives of recognised political parties here on Wednesday, the Collector said the list would be made available in all the village panchayat offices, panchayat union offices and offices in urban local bodies for the public to verify the details.

The wards were delimited based on the average population without altering the number of wards in rural and urban local bodies, he said.

P Maniraj, deputy collector (training), S S Dhanapathy, Project Director, District Rural Development Agency, Assistant Director (Panchayats) A Chelladurai and Personal Assistants to Collector Uma Mageswari (development) and Ganesan (local bodies) were present during the release of draft roll.

Virudhunagar

Releasing the list based on the 2011 Census, Collector A. Sivagnanam said on Wednesday that it would be kept in all the village panchayats and panchayat union offices for public scrutiny.

Officials in the panchayat wing at the Colletorate said that public can give suggestions. Anything which was legally acceptable and practical, the officials would consider them, the Collector said. The district, according to the officials, has 11 panchayat unions, 450 village panchayats, 3,372 village panchayat wards, 200 panchayat union wards and 20 district panchayat wards.

AD Panchayats M. Kadarmir, PA (Election) Selvaraj and S. Lakshman and other officials were present.