NGOs working for the welfare of domestic help workers have planned to conduct a comprehensive survey in southern districts and approach the judiciary seeking minimum wages for the sector.

A consultative meeting on domestic workers rights and ILO convention was held here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, People's Watch Executive Director Henri Tiphagne said that there were no data available on the number of domestic workers in the dwellings and there were no figures on sexual harassment complaints.

He urged the NGOs working for the domestic workers’ welfare to collect the basic information such as the number of workers engaged in the dwellings. "Once, we have such a data district wise, it would be ideal to place our demands as per the laws," he suggested.

At a time, when even women police hesitated to divulge the amount of humiliation undergone by them in the hands of police (Men) in their offices, it would not be wise to expect the domestic workers to unravel the incidents in their work spot, which, according to Mr. Henri Tiphagne, was alarming and disturbing.

When we have a system in place, such complaints would come to light and the women would be protected under appropriate laws.

By getting minimum wages for the domestic workers , they can lead a decent life when compared with the present conditions. At present, they were totally in disarray and led miserable lives.