Become restive over long and eulogising speech of Mayor

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam councillors, who could not endure a long and prosaic speech of Mayor V. Marudha Raj, walked out of the last Corporation Council meeting here on Monday.

They said the public address system meant for councillors was switched off and they could not even raise their doubts during his speech.

The Mayor eulogised the Chief Minister for her achievements in the State and for sanctioning funds and schemes for Dindigul. Even when the DMK councillors tried to raise the subjects in the agenda, he continued with his speech. With the PA system having been switched off, they could not raise their objection. The exasperated members staged a walkout.

When the Mayor completed his speech, they returned to the hall and took part in the discussions. Many councillors sought details about a Central government’s housing scheme. When Mr. Marudha Raj said a non-governmental organisation was deputed to identify the beneficiaries, the DMK councillors complained that officials had been misleading the beneficiaries and that the NGO told that Monday was the last day to availa benefits undcer the scheme. The Mayor said beneficiaries identified by the respective ward councillors would also be included in the list.

Bharatiya Janata Party councillor T. Dhanabalan said though he gave details of encroachments in his ward with evidence in the past five years, the authorities did not remove them. Buildings had been constructed by encroaching waterbodies and supply channels, he said and added that he was not satisfied with the Mayor’s evasive reply.

Later, the Mayor informed that the State government had sanctioned Rs.5 crore for constructing a spectators’ gallery around the basketball court in RM Colony. The Kamarajar bus stand would be modernised soon.

On plan to construct a new bus stand, he said a suitable site was available on the outskirts of the town. Solid waste management would be undertaken at a cost of Rs.1.38 crore, he added.

Some of the DMK councillors complained that many long-pending demands were not fulfilled and the corporation could not streamline the drinking water supply to the town even till the end of the five-year period.