P. Saravanan, the DMK candidate for Tirupparankundram by-election, filed his nomination papers for the election on Monday with the Returning Officer of the constituency R. Jeeva, in the presence of deputy general secretary of DMK I. Periyasamy and other leaders from the party.

As per the affidavits submitted as part of the nomination by Dr. Saravanan, aged 46, he along with his wife and children owned movable and immovable property worth Rs. 12.25 crore while his liabilities were around Rs. 6.61 crore. He had also mentioned about the case pending against him regarding alleged use of expired stents for patients at his hospital in Narimedu here.

Speaking to media after filing nomination, Dr. Saravanan expressed hope that he will win the election by a huge margin. Mr. Periyasamy, who accompanied him, said that Dr. Saravanan hailed from a village in Tirupparankundram constituency and hence he will win the election with DMK cadres working for his victory in full swing.

As DMK functionaries were leaving the venue, a heated argument broke out between party functionaries P. Moorthy and G. Thalapathi, allegedly over setting up of party’s election camp office at the constituency. Though both the leaders left the venue soon, commotion continued for a while as a few of their supporters blamed each other for working against party’s interests. With Dr. Saravanan’s nomination on Monday, 14 candidates have so far filed nomination for the Tirupparankundram by-election.