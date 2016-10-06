swift rescue:A man “caught” in a crisis situation being rescued during a disaster management demonstrationheld at The Madura College Ground in Madurai on Wednesday.

Similar programmes planned to educate students throughout the month

What would you do in times of crisis, especially during natural calamities. The answer to this question was provided by a team of personnel from Fire and Rescue Services Department and Disaster Management Organisation in the form of a live demonstration, which was witnessed by Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao here on Wednesday.

The demonstration was conducted at The Madura College Grounds, which was packed with students.

During the demonstration, the officers explained the steps to be taken during crises and listed the dos and dont’s.

The district administration has planned similar programmes to educate the students throughout the month, officials said.

The demonstration explained what one should do when the house was inundated by rainwater or flood, how to reach safety, how to contact others for help in the absence of telecommunication or electricity and so on.

The fire fighters displayed the swift rescue of a victim, caught in heavy rain, from a multi-storey building using a rope.

Later, the Collector inspected the modern gadgets used by the rescue teams. In a brief chat with the students, Mr. Rao said preparedness, coupled with bravery and presence of mind, was essential in such situations.

Kavita, a second year student, said she now realised the difficulties and hardships experienced by fire fighters during disasters. “It (the demonstration) was very useful,” she said.

The faculty members and NSS cadets from the college coordinated the programme.