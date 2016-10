Arulmigu Kalasalingam College of Pharmacy: Inauguration of Pharm. D course, S. Shasi Anand, Director, Kalasalingam University, presides over, Dr. V. Vasudevan Seminar Hall, 9.30 a.m.

Nadar Saraswathi College of Arts and Science: Training for TNPSC examinations; S. Chitra, Principal, presides, Kamarajar Arangam, 9.30 a.m.

