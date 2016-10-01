The Madras High Court Bench here on Friday dismissed bail applications preferred by four of the 17 accused in the 2007 Dinakaran newspaper attack case, and also rejected applications filed by three other accused, who had already been granted bail, to modify the conditions imposed on them when they were granted the relief.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran refused to grant bail since the accused had been arrested pursuant to non-bailable arrest warrants issued against them for playing “hide and seek” with the court and not cooperating in disposing of an appeal preferred by the Central Bureau of Investigation against their acquittal in 2009.

The judges said that they were not inclined to grant bail or relax the conditions imposed on those who had been granted bail since there was every chance of the accused absconding and consequently prolonging the disposal of the criminal appeal preferred by the Central investigating agency in 2010.