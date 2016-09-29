A Plus Two student, N. Ahalikai (18), who was living in Tamil Nadu Housing Board Colony at Anaiyur here, committed suicide by self-immolation allegedly after her widowed mother could not afford to put her in private tuition.

Police said the girl, who was frustrated over not being sent to private tuition, doused herself with kerosene and set herself ablaze on Monday night.

She was rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital.

However, she did not respond to treatment and died on Tuesday morning.

Koodal Pudur police are investigating.

People with a suicidal tendency can get counselling by calling the State helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.