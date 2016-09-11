Claiming that the incidence of dengue was under control in Tamil Nadu, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar urged the public not to panic.

Review meeting

Addressing a review meeting here on communicable diseases attended by senior officials from Madurai, Theni, Dindigul and Sivaganga districts on Saturday, Mr. Vijayabaskar said that while the number of cases reported in the State itself was low, only less than one per cent of the infected persons had the risk of mortality as they did not approach hospitals on time for treatment.

He claimed that compared to other States Tamil Nadu had a large number of centers capable of conducting ELISA test to diagnose dengue fever.

Precautionary measures

He said that the State had taken all precautionary measures, including awareness programmes for the public, prevention of breeding of mosquitoes by fogging and distribution of N ila vembu concoction to increase immunity, against the disease. “Stringent action is also being taken against quacks,” he added.

Mr. Vijayabaskar added that there was no case of ‘mysterious’ fever in Tamil Nadu as the State had facilities to diagnose all the 29 types of viral fever listed by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said that as per WHO standards nearly one per cent of the population was likely to have some type of fever at a given time and it went up slightly during monsoon season.

“The number of fever cases in Tamil Nadu is well within these limits,” he said. Minister for Cooperation ‘Sellur’ K. Raju, Madurai Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao, Theni Collector N. Venkatachalam, Dindigul Collector (in-charge) P. Baskaran, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine K. Kolandaisamy and other senior officials and elected representatives attended the meeting.

The team later inspected the ongoing construction work for various facilities at the Government Rajaji Hospital.