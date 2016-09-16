Corporation officials impose fine on buildings that litter surroundings

Sending a strong signal that violators would not be allowed to go scot-free, Corporation officials swung into action and imposed fines on buildings which did not keep the surroundings clean.

The civic body has been taking many proactive steps to prevent outbreak of monsoon-related diseases such as dengue.

However, after unusual cases of fever and other ailments were reported, Health Department officials conducted a door-to-door check in areas where water- logging was reported.

Commissioner Sandeep Nanduri had formed 20 teams led by Deputy Commissioner S. Shanti to check all the four zones in the city.

The teams inspected schools, residential apartments and buildings under construction. It was found that in zone 1, 11 out of the 81 buildings inspected were found to have violated rules. In zone 2, out of the 115 buildings inspected, 15 had not kept the premises clean. In zone 3, 18 buildings were totally unclean out of the 55 premises checked, and in zone 4, the officials found that out of 140, 36 buildings had not kept their premises clean.

A total of Rs. 2,98,700 was imposed as fine. The Commissioner said that apart from educating the people, the sanitary inspectors and health staff distributed pamphlets to the residents on the dos and dont’s to be followed.

Waterlogging inside or outside homes, non-removal of unused materials such as tyres and utensils where water got collected and bred mosquitoes were checked. The Commissioner said the officials would keep a tab on buildings which were under construction. Any neglect would be dealt with sternly. “If warranted, we will seal the premises and cancel the plan approval,” he said.

Waterlogging,

non-removal of tyres and utensils where water got collected and bred mosquitoes were checked