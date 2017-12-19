Demand for allotment of land for conservancy workers

more-in

A large number of conservancy workers, led by a non-governmental-organisation, Makkal Meetpu Iyakkam, petitioned the district administration on Monday demanding free pattas for constructing houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

R. Srinivasa Raghavan, general secretary of the forum, said that a majority of the conservancy workers were engaged by the local bodies either on a temporary basis or through contractors and the meagre salary they earn did not enable them to construct houses for themselves. “Moreover, a majority of them being landless Dalits, they had no place to build a house even if they manage to raise money for constructing one,” he said.

He also pointed out that, with the health hazards involved in the job, a number of workers had to give up their work at an early age, leaving their families vulnerable. “With rents skyrocketing in the city, it has become difficult for the workers to find accommodation,” he said.

Pointing out that government poramboke land was available in places such as Sakkimangalam, Kalmedu and Andar Kottaram, he said a portion of land in these places could be allocated to the conservancy workers for their housing.