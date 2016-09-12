“It raises suspicion about irregularities”

Candidates who appeared for Tamil Nadu State Eligibility Test (TNSET) in February 2016 condemned the inordinate delay in announcing results despite the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, in response to a petition, issuing a deadline of four weeks in July for publishing the results

They alleged that the delay by Mother Teresa Women’s University (MTWU), which was designated by University Grants Commission as nodal agency for conducting the exam for three years, raised suspicion about irregularities in valuation.

“If they cannot publish the results even after six months, why was extreme haste shown in conducting the exam in February? Barely a month was given for candidates to prepare. Issues cropped up in the early stage itself, including getting of even basic details like the dates wrong in exam advertisements,” A.R. Nagarajan, secretary of NET/SLET Association, said.

S. Swaminathan, advisor to the association, said Library Sciences subject was not included in the exam. “When some affected persons approached the High Court, it ordered to conduct the exam for the subject, preferably within six months. Even that has not been honoured,” he said.

K. Victor from Tiruvannamalai, who sat for the exam, said he filed a Right to Information request to the MTWU to know the date of results. The university responded in July, saying efforts were being made to publish the results by July end. Mr. Victor claimed that the delay had cost him his job as a teacher in a private school. “They asked me an assurance whether I will continue for this entire academic year, which I could not provide. Since, I had done well in TNSET exam, I am confident of getting a job at least in a private college once the results are announced,” he said.

When contacted, an official in conducting the exam said the results can be expected any time now.

“At the time of conducting the exam, MTWU had no Vice-Chancellor and therefore Higher Education Secretary was appointed the Chairman of the committee for conducting the exam. Since, Secretary is involved, approvals are required from top-most level in declaring results,” he said.