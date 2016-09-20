A group of Dalits from Palayasukkampatti village near Melur petitioned Collector on Monday alleging encroachment on their burial-cum-cremation ground by a caste Hindu person from Periyasurakundu village.

They alleged that the ground, measuring 85 cents, was granted to them nearly 50 years before by the efforts of P. Kakkan, an eminent leader from Melur region, who was then a minister in the State government.

“For long, around 200 Dalit families in the village were using the unused property of a landlord, which we assumed to be a poramboke land, for burial. When we faced issues, Mr. Kakkan helped. The particular piece of land was bought by the government and handed over to us. The revenue records are clear,” said M. Kallanai, a villager.

The petitioners alleged that an attempt to encroach on a portion of the property was made in 2010 by the particular caste Hindu person but was stopped after the Dalits petitioned the revenue officials. “The land was measured and fencing stones were laid to mark the boundaries,” said T. Moorthy, another villager.

“However, the person has recently removed a few of those stones and erected them in a different place to enable him encroach upon the land. He is using the portion as an extension of his adjacently-located grove,” Mr. Moorthy added.

Mr. Kallanai claimed that their petition to the Melur Tahsildar office had not been actioned yet. “If the issue is not swiftly resolved, it may unnecessarily take a communal turn although the problem was with a particular person,” he said.

Process on

A senior official from the Melur Tahsildar office, however, said that a petition was received only two weeks ago. “We have initiated the process to survey the land and analyse the records of both the parties. Based on the findings, appropriate action will be taken soon,” the official said.