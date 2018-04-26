CPI(M) seeks HC intervention in audiotape scandal

more-in

“It is disturbing that State’s educational system would expose its students to trafficking. A committee must be constituted by the Madras High Court to probe this matter and other cases of sexual harassment,” said State secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) K. Balakrishnan here on Wednesday. He was commenting on the audiotape scandal involving Nirmala Devi, an Assistant Professor of an Aruppukottai college.

Speaking at the 21st anniversary of the late CPI (M) councillor Leelavathi, he said that Governor Banwarilal Purohit’s name was mentioned during a telephonic conversation between Nirmala Devi and the girls of the college.“Since the Governor himself is involved, he has no right to comment on the issue,” he said. He added that the CPI (M) would wave black flags at all events of the Governor to show that he was not welcome.

He said that the BJP-led Centre was a monarchical set up that kept quiet on issues of importance like the Kathua rape case. “It has not commented on issues relating to safety of women, children and minorities. However, it is burdening commoners with rise in prices of petrol and diesel,” he said.

Mr. Balakrishnan said that Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palanisamy did not stand up for his people when the Cauvery Management Board was not set up. The Chief Minister did not update us on the progress since he had surrendered before the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He declared that Opposition parties in the State were united on the CMB issue and protests would continue till the goal was achieved.