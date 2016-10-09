Observing that it is an era of taking justice in a golden platter to the doorstep of victims rather than waiting for them to approach the courts, the Madras High Court Bench here on Thursday directed the State government to pay a compensation of Rs.3 lakh each to seven women who lost vision in one of their eyes following a cataract surgery.

Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran passed the order on a public interest litigation petition filed by activist S. Rameshkumar seeking compensation for the illiterate women who had undergone the surgery at the District Headquarters Hospital at Tenkasi in Tirunelveli district on April 10, 2013 under the National Programme for Control of Blindness.

Since the Additional Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, had admitted in his counter affidavit to the PIL petition that the women could have lost vision due to use of a substandard Ringer Lactate Solution to wash their eyes after the surgery, the Bench said that in such a case, the State would be vicariously liable to compensate the victims.

Responding to the State’s argument that such a relief could not be granted on a PIL petition filed by a person unconnected with the issue, the judges said: “We find no force in the said argument at all.” Though the victims had not approached any forum seeking compensation, a Constitutional court could not deny justice to them on that score, they added.

“Gone are the days when the courts were waiting for the people to come and knock at the doors of court halls to deliver justice to them within the four walls of court rooms. A day has now come that the courts are obligated to carry justice in golden plates, reach the hut of poor men and women and deliver justice at their doorstep,” the Division Bench said.

Further, recalling that the State Government had in 2008 granted a compensation of Rs.5 lakh each to 28 people who lost vision in both their eyes in Villupuram district and Rs.3 lakh each to 23 people who lost vision after a surgery at Mettur Government Hospital in June this year, the judges wondered why the seven women from Tirunelveli alone should be discriminated.

“Report compliance”

They ordered payment of Rs. 3 lakh to A. Mariyammal (69), V. Lakshmi (61), M. Chellammal (60), V. Chellammal (63), G. Chellammal (60), P. Mariyam Aisa (52) and A. Suppammal (62) within a month. Making it clear that the compensation should be paid to the legal heirs if any of the victims had died, the judges directed the government to report compliance by November 10.