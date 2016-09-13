Victims of crime may keep an eye on the accused all the time, track their movements and may not be magnanimous enough to accept even negligible deviations in complying with bail conditions, but they cannot expect the courts also to be rigid and rude, the Madras High Court Bench here has said.

Justice P. Devadass made the observation while dismissing a criminal revision petition filed by the complainant in a woman harassment case challenging the refusal of a lower court to cancel anticipatory bail granted to two accused just because they appeared before a Magistrate at 3.30 p.m. on a particular day instead of 10 a.m.

Pointing out that bail conditions imposed on the accused Selvaraj and Sebasthiammal by Ramanathapuram Principal Sessions Court on October 28 required them to appear before a Judicial Magistrate at Thiruvadanai at 10 a.m. every day for 10 days, the petitioner, Jesinthamary, claimed that they deviated from the condition on November 4.

Opposing her petition for cancellation of advance bail, the accused claimed that there was a delay in appearance on one day since they had to go to a hospital for treatment. The accused also questioned the locus standi of the petitioner to seek cancellation and so the Sessions Judge dismissed her plea on July 18 leading to the present revision.

On the legal question of locus standi, Mr. Justice Devadass differed with the Sessions Court and held that the petitioner had every right to seek cancellation of bail on the ground of violation of court imposed conditions since she happened to be the victim of crime.

However, he concurred with the decision taken by the Sessions Judge on the factual matrix of the case and said: “The revision petitioner/ de facto complainant may not be magnanimous but not a court... Thus, on legal issue the revision petitioner/ de facto complainant has won, but on factual aspect the accused have won.”