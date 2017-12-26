HC upholds order for reinstatement of Aavin employee

more-in

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court upheld the order of a labour court for reinstatement of an employee of the Virudhunagar Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union (VDCMPU), who was dismissed on the charge of mixing sulphuric acid with milk.

Dismissing an appeal of the VDCMPU, a division bench of Justices M. Venugopal and R. Tharani also directed the milk union to pay the arrears of salary within four weeks to the employee, who was dismissed from service in 1994. He has already attained superannuation.

The court observed that there was no direct evidence to prove the allegation that sulphuric acid was poured into the test tube with the intention of spoiling the milk. The court, taking into consideration all the relevant facts, concluded that the charges were not proved. An inquiry initiated against him concluded that he had poured the acid into the tube with a wrong intention to incur loss to the contractor.

The employee had contested the inquiry report and contended that he had poured sulphuric acid only to clean the test tube and not with the intention to mix it with the milk and spoil it.