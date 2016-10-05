“Petitioner neither owned a land nor took it on lease for LPG dealership”

: The Madras High Court Bench here has rejected the contention of a Dalit aspirant to a LPG distributorship, reserved for Scheduled Castes by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), that it is too onerous for such candidates to either own a piece of land or take it on lease for 15 years to be eligible to participate in the selection process.

Dismissing a writ petition filed by T. Gawaskar whose application for LPG distributorship under the reserved category in Ramanathapuram district was rejected by IOC on June 7, Justice V. Bharathidasan held that there was nothing wrong in the rejection since the petitioner neither owned a land nor taken it on long-term lease for establishing a showroom.

Claiming that he could manage to take a land on lease only for three years, the petitioner said the corporation could relax the rules for Scheduled Caste applicants since people like him may not be able to either own a land or take it on long term lease.

However, a plea made by him in this regard was not considered, and hence, he had approached the court with the present petition.

The petitioner wanted the court to quash the order rejecting his application after declaring it as illegal, arbitrary and offending Article 46 of the Constitution which requires the State to promote with special care the educational and economic interests of weaker sections, the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in particular, and protect them from social injustice and all forms of exploitation.

Contesting the case, IOC stated that the brochure containing guidelines for selection of regular LPG distributors (common eligibility criteria for all categories applying as individual) clearly states the need for either owning a land or taking it on lease under a registered deed for 15 years.

The court was also informed that 19 out of 32 applicants, for Ramanathapuram distributorship, were found ineligible.