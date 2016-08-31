Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Nandhuri honours L. Amsavardhini of Kasturibai Gandhi Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School, who won the gold medal in carom (junior category) in a test series in Maldives.

L. Amsavardhini, a Plus Two student of Corporation Kasturba Gandhi Girls Higher Secondary School here, has won gold medal in the recently held carom test series in Maldives.

Representing the country, the young girl, accompanied by four other students from Tamil Nadu, won in the tourney held between August 19 and 24. Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Nanduri appreciated the talent and wished her good luck in her future endeavours.

Thanking her parents, Lakshmanan and Hemalatha, headmistress Murugeswari, coach S. Raja and education officer Saraswathi, Ms. Amsavardhini said she practised regularly. “Hard work coupled with concentration and a fire to come up has brought in desired results… My experience in Maldives was also exciting. I was able to get in touch with many new friends,” she told reporters on Tuesday.

Mr. Raja said Ms. Amsavardhini practised seven to eight hours every day. She defeated all the five of her opponents in the test series.