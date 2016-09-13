“Work to set up such classrooms in five more schools underway”

A smart classroom, equipped with projectors, speakers and e-content, was inaugurated at the Kakkai Padiniyar Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School here on Monday.

Inaugurating the classroom along with Mayor (in-charge) K. Thiraviam, Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Nanduri said that this was the first Corporation school in the city to get a smart classroom and work to set up such classrooms was already underway in five more schools.

“Most of the private schools have smart classrooms today. We wanted the students of corporation-run schools also to get the best learning experience,” he said, adding that all the 15 corporation-run higher secondary schools in the district would get smart classrooms within a year.

The smart classroom set up at the school would have e-content involving animations and videos to explain various concepts. N. Kingsley Richard from Educomp, the vendor who supplied the infrastructure, said that the e-content supplied to the school was developed for students from Class 1 to Plus Two as per the ‘samacheer kalvi’ syllabus.

S. Ezhilarasi, headmistress of the school, said that every class would be allocated at least a couple of hours at the smart classroom. “Priority will be given for Class 10 and Plus Two students,” she added.

Madurai Corporation had collaborated with the Madurai chapter of Soroptimist International to set up the classroom at Kakkai Padiniyar Corporation Girls HSS.

“Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) was partnering with us as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives. With the funds provided by LVB, we approached Corporation Commissioner and expressed our intent to contribute for a girls’ school. He suggested that we contribute towards smart classroom,” Sangeetha Ranjith, president of the Madurai chapter said. Anitha Rajarajan, founder-president of the chapter, said that the club has decided to adopt the school to make it a model school among other corporation-run schools. Senior officials from LVB also participated in the inauguration.