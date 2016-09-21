Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Nanduri, left, and Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao, second from left, inspecting EVMs in Madurai on Tuesday.— Photo: R. Ashok

Offices of political parties flooded with ticket seekers; over 12.38 lakh electors on the list

Even as the Corporation of Madurai is getting into the election mode, two major political parties — the AIADMK and the DMK offices — are flooded with ticket seekers.

With local bodies election schedule to be announced any time by the State Election Commission, the officials here are gearing up to conduct the exercise in a fair manner.

Towards this objective, the voter list was released on Monday.

With a little over 12.38 lakh electors on the list, the fate of who would rule from the ‘Anna Maaligai’, the seat of the Corporation, for the next five years, would be made known by this time next month, officials said.

In the outgoing council, out of the 100 members, the AIADMK had a major chunk of 85 councillors, leaving 13 to the DMK and one each to the PMK and the CPI respectively.

A senior official supervising the poll-related works said that an exclusive “election cell” had been established with an Administrative Officer posted in-charge of the task.

The Corporation, which has four zones in its jurisdiction, has identified the wards in each zone, the boundary, the number of voters (male/female/others), the number of polling station in each ward and among others. The next task would be to assign officers for “poll duty”.

Each zone would be identified with the number of wards that may fall under its territory. “We have taken a map. The respective teams would be given a copy of this map for easy identity,” the officer said.

Joint meetings

When the dates are declared, the process of receiving nomination, scrutiny, withdrawal and final list of candidates would be made known. Subsequently, the officials would hold joint meetings with the police to discuss “sensitive” wards among others.

In the last election, the voters decided who the Mayor was by directly casting his/her vote. However, this time, with the amendment being made at the recent Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly session, the councillor elects would decide the Mayor.

On Tuesday, electronic voting machines arrived here and officials led by Commissioner Sandeep Nanduri inspected them to be installed in all the 100 wards.

Ticket seekers

While there appears to be many serious contenders in the two Dravidian parties — AIADMK and DMK, the heat was yet to pick up in other political outfits. Ticket seekers from the ruling party have been submitting applications with their party district secretary by taking out processions with their supporters.

In the DMK, at least 2000 applications were sold out on the first day, according to DMK MLA P.T.R.P. Thiagarajan.

“We are confident of sweeping this time...People are fed up with the AIADMK,” he noted.

However, the AIADMK functionaries are confident of winning all the 100 wards as party district secretary ‘Sellur’ K. Raju said, “We have 85 in the outgoing council. Having done a lot for the city, the voters will vote for us.”