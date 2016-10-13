Minister asks engineers to identify additional water sources.

Getting ready to face any major crisis that may arise in the event of dry spell continuing, the Corporation of Madurai has been instructed to chalk out alternative plans and ensure that residents have uninterrupted water supply.

Reviewing the arrangements made by the officials at a meeting held at Anna Maaligai here on Wednesday, Minister for Cooperation Sellur K. Raju directed engineers to identify water sources and prepare a comprehensive plan for the next 100 days.

After the storage level in Vaigai dam — the main source of water supply to the city — depleted, Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Nanduri announced water supply once in four days from Friday (October 14) to all the wards in the city. “By doing so, we can manage for the next 30 days with the available water in the reservoir,” he said.

Relying on the northeast monsoon, expected to arrive in another 10 to 15 days, the officials hoped to overcome the crisis.

However, in the event of any delay or failure in the monsoon, the Corporation officials were told to execute alternative plans.

City Engineer Mathuram, who was present at the meeting, said 350 borewells were dug recently to tide over water shortage.

By digging additional borewells at 500 more locations and by drawing water from private water sources, the civic body could supply 50-60 litres of water to the residents in the old Madurai. Those in the newly added wards could get Cauvery water supplied through public taps.

Likewise, for each ward, one water tanker could be earmarked. Hundred tankers could be engaged to supply water to each street. A fleet of 25 tractors could supply water in narrow streets or by-lanes.

The Minister advised the officials to be ready to face the crisis by identifying water sources and other basic infrastructure required. He assured them that funds would be got from the government in this regard. He also wanted the officials to ensure that there were no illegal drawing of water using motors by residents.

Lok Sabha MP R. Gopalakrishnan, Mayor (in-charge) K. Thraviam, MLA S.S. Saravanan, zone chairman Jayapaul, councillors and other officials attended the meeting.