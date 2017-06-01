Convocation in a month

more-in

The Madurai Kamaraj University convocation for students who had passed out of the university and its affiliated colleges in 2016 and Ph. D scholars will be held in a month’s time, said P.P. Chellathurai, the new Vice-Chancellor of the university on Wednesday.

Speaking to media here, he said that preparatory works for convocation had been initiated soon after he took charge. “We should also invite the Governor of Tamil Nadu for the convocation. Based on his availability, we are planning to fix a date within a month’s time,” he said.

It has to be noted that often concern was raised by graduates and Ph. D scholars, who have completed their viva-voce, over the inordinate delay in awarding degrees, which was attributed to the non-availability of Vice-Chancellor. The convocation for 2014-15 was also conducted after a considerable delay in February 2016.