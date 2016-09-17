A camel that became a contentious issue here ahead of Bakrid after the High Court had banned slaughter of camel, was reportedly killed en route to Kerala under Madurai rural police limits on Thursday.

The city police had been after the camel since September 11. The camel that was brought by a cinema financier Adam Bava in Nelpettai for sacrifice on Bakrid was taken to Sungam Pallivasal the previous day and kept under police protection.

However, Adam Bava promised that he would take the camel to Kerala. The city police escorted the vehicle carrying the animal from Nelpettai and handed it over to the rural police team led by Chekkanoorani Inspector of Police Bommaisamy.

Even as the van was going towards Kerala, within a few minutes, the police found that the animal was dead with its neck cut.

The police have booked Adam Bava, Malik, K. Prabhakaran and eight others.