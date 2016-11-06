The Madras High Court Bench here has initiated suo motu contempt of court proceedings against former Tiruchi Collector Jayashree Muralidharan, now Additional Secretary to the Chief Minister, for failing to prevent construction of a public toilet close to the statue of Dravidar Kazhagam founder ‘Periyar’ E.V. Ramasamy at the Pullambadi town panchayat in Tiruchi despite a status quo ordered by the court on August 13, 2013.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran directed Ms. Muralidharan to appear before the court on November 18 and explain how she permitted the town panchayat to complete the construction of the toilet, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on January 30, 2014 through video-conferencing from Chennai.

The status quo had been ordered on a public interest litigation petition filed by M. Thirunavukkarasu, an office-bearer of Dravidar Kazhagam. In October 2015, the then Executive Officer of the Town Panchayat V. Bragantha Nayaki filed a counter affidavit in the court stating that the toilet was constructed under a scheme aimed at making the State free from open defecation through funds received from National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development.

Further, stating that the toilet was inaugurated by the Chief Minister, the officer said: “The new public toilet is being run properly and the same is being properly maintained by the appropriate authority.”

However, after the judges took serious note of the issue and initiated suo motu contempt proceedings, Ms. Nayaki filed an additional counter affidavit in court on Friday and claimed that the “earlier counter affidavit filed by me during 2015 is erroneous and contrary to the facts .” She claimed that the toilet was not put to use due to the interim order passed by the court in 2013.